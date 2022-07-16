Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Miles City at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Kalispell at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, noon
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Various locations, Billings
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Women's Championships, Lake Hills
RODEO
NRA: Three Forks Rodeo, Three Forks
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: Jared Krenelka Memorial, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Sport Compact, Midwest Modifieds & Sprints, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
11 a.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, Round 11, New York
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
3 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.
CYCLING
6 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France
GOLF
5 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
6 p.m.
FS2 — USTA: The Meadowlands Pace, East Rutherford, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Diego (6:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Atlanta vs. Cleveland, Final Round, Las Vegas
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: Orlando vs. Detroit, Final Round, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, Final Round, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Memphis vs. San Antonio, Final Round, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Final Round, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Final Round, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Houston vs. Sacramento, Final Round, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: LA Lakers vs. Dallas, Final Round, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Miami vs. LA Clippers, Final Round, Las Vegas
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.
1 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Early Session, Eugene, Ore.
6 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
7 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
WATER POLO (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy, Santa Clara, Calif.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com