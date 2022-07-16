Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Miles City at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Kalispell at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, noon

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Various locations, Billings

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Women's Championships, Lake Hills

RODEO

NRA: Three Forks Rodeo, Three Forks

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Jared Krenelka Memorial, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Sport Compact, Midwest Modifieds & Sprints, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

11 a.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, Round 11, New York

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.

CYCLING

6 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France

GOLF

5 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS2 — USTA: The Meadowlands Pace, East Rutherford, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Milwaukee at San Francisco

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Diego (6:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Atlanta vs. Cleveland, Final Round, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: Orlando vs. Detroit, Final Round, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, Final Round, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Memphis vs. San Antonio, Final Round, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Final Round, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Final Round, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Houston vs. Sacramento, Final Round, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: LA Lakers vs. Dallas, Final Round, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Miami vs. LA Clippers, Final Round, Las Vegas

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Early Session, Eugene, Ore.

6 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

7 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WATER POLO (MEN'S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy, Santa Clara, Calif.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com