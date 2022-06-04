Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, completion of Friday's suspended game, 3:30 p.m., followed by a 7-inning contest approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes.
Legion: Billings Royals at Great Falls (2), 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Wyoming Mustangs at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:05 p.m.
High school: Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Montana Tech, Butte
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Challenge Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 9:30 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Big Sky Challenge Trophy Motorcycle Hill Climb, 9:30 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Big Sky Flat Track Under the Lights, 7 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
RODEO
NRA: Whoop-Up Trail Days, Conrad
On TV
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 7, Oklahoma City
5 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma St., Game 8, Oklahoma City
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
11 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
1 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs, Surrey, England
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
2:05 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (7 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3
TENNIS
7 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Birmingham
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 3:30 p.m., followed by a 7-inning contest approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com