Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, completion of Friday's suspended game, 3:30 p.m., followed by a 7-inning contest approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes.

Legion: Billings Royals at Great Falls (2), 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Wyoming Mustangs at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:05 p.m.

High school: Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Montana Tech, Butte

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Challenge Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 9:30 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Big Sky Challenge Trophy Motorcycle Hill Climb, 9:30 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Big Sky Flat Track Under the Lights, 7 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

RODEO

NRA: Whoop-Up Trail Days, Conrad

On TV

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

1 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 7, Oklahoma City

5 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma St., Game 8, Oklahoma City

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

11 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa

1 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs, Surrey, England

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

2:05 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (7 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3

TENNIS

7 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Birmingham

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 3:30 p.m., followed by a 7-inning contest approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

