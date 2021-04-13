Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m., Central Park
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Laurel, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Group Play Matches, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Billings Senior Small School #2, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview Small School #2, 3:30 p.m.
High school: Billings West Small School #2, 3:30 p.m.
High school: Laurel Tuesday #2, 3 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Arizona
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
8 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Indiana
8 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at France
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds