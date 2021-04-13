 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m., Central Park

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

High school: Miles City at Laurel, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Group Play Matches, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings Senior Small School #2, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview Small School #2, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Billings West Small School #2, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Laurel Tuesday #2, 3 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Arizona

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Indiana

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at France

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

 

