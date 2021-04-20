 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Dawson Community College vs. Indian River State College (Fla.), first round, Hutchinson, Kan., 9 a.m. 

College women: NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Miles Community College vs. Trinity Valley (Texas), second round, Lubbock, Texas, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men and women: Frontier Conference tournament, second round, BanBury Golf Club, Eagle, Idaho.

College men and women: GNAC Championships, men round 3, women round 2, DuPont, Wash. 

SOFTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 4 p.m., Will James

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Ben Steele

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock (girls) and Skyview (boys)

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Billings West Small School meet, 3:30 p.m. 

On TV

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

5 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN/ROOT — LA Dodgers at Seattle

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ALTITUDE — St. Louis at Colorado

 

