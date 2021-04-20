Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Dawson Community College vs. Indian River State College (Fla.), first round, Hutchinson, Kan., 9 a.m.
College women: NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Miles Community College vs. Trinity Valley (Texas), second round, Lubbock, Texas, 5 p.m.
GOLF
College men and women: Frontier Conference tournament, second round, BanBury Golf Club, Eagle, Idaho.
College men and women: GNAC Championships, men round 3, women round 2, DuPont, Wash.
SOFTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 4 p.m., Will James
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Ben Steele
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock (girls) and Skyview (boys)
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Billings West Small School meet, 3:30 p.m.
On TV
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
5 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN/ROOT — LA Dodgers at Seattle
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo
7 p.m.
ALTITUDE — St. Louis at Colorado