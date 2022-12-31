Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Idaho at Montana, 2 p.m.
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College men: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.
College women: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 4:15 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
CBS — Louisville at Kentucky
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern
FOX — UConn at Xavier
ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.
FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
2 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard
11 a.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at DePaul
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans
SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center)
2 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)
6 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)
SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick
4:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com