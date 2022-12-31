Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Idaho at Montana, 2 p.m.

College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College men: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.

College women: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 4:15 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

FOX — UConn at Xavier

ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.

FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

2 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard

11 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at DePaul

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center)

2 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

6 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com