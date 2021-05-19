 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

GOLF

High school: State B, at Eaglerock

High school: State C, at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

SOFTBALL

High school: Eastern AA, at Belgrade

High school: Northeast A, at Havre

High school: Southeast A at Livingston, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

High school: Eastern AA, Pioneer Park

High school: Northeast A, at Lewistown

High school: State B-C, Missoula

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Northern C, Great Falls

On TV

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs or NY Mets at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ROOT — Detroit at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3

6 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

CNBC and Altitude — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2

RUGBY

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy

1:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut 

 

