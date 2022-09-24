Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Lockwood 7 on 7, 10 a.m., Lockwood High School
FOOTBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
College: Portland State at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 2 p.m.
College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: 9-to-5er Motocross, 8 a.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: MDRA State Points, qualifying at 11 a.m.
SOCCER
College men: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
College men: Evergreen State at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.
College women: Western Oregon at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m.
College women: Evergreen State at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, noon
High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Lockwood at Lone Peak, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.
CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan
ESPN — Missouri at Auburn
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPNU — TCU at SMU
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
FS1 — Duke at Kansas
SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.
Noon
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
1 p.m.
SWX — MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina
ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
CBS — Florida at Tennessee
CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati
FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.
2 p.m.
Q2 — Montana State at Eastern Washington
CW Montana — Portland State at Montana
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF
FOX — Oregon at Washington St.
SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky
FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers
NFLN — Marshall at Troy
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
6 p.m.
SWX — Southern Oregon at Carroll College (tape delay)
ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.
FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.
8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.
ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
4 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com
College: Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m., ESPN+
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Manhattan at Huntley Project, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com