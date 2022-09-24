 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Lockwood 7 on 7, 10 a.m., Lockwood High School

FOOTBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m. 

College: Portland State at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 2 p.m.

College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: 9-to-5er Motocross, 8 a.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: MDRA State Points, qualifying at 11 a.m. 

SOCCER 

College men: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 4 p.m. 

College men: Evergreen State at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m. 

College women: Western Oregon at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m. 

College women: Evergreen State at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m. 

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, noon

High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Lockwood at Lone Peak, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m. 

High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.

CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPNU — TCU at SMU

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

Noon

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

1 p.m.

SWX — MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina

ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.

2 p.m.

Q2 — Montana State at Eastern Washington

CW Montana — Portland State at Montana

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF

FOX — Oregon at Washington St.

SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

NFLN — Marshall at Troy

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

6 p.m.

SWX — Southern Oregon at Carroll College (tape delay)

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

4 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

College: Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m., ESPN+

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Manhattan at Huntley Project, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

