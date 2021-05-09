 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 10 a.m.

Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big Sky VolleyFest, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, MetraPark Expo Center and MSU Billings' Alterowitz Gymnasium, 8 a.m.  

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Circuit Nevers Magny Cours, Magny-Cours, France (taped)

BOWLING

10 a.m. 

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Milford, Conn. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

11 a.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

Noon

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit

1:35 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Texas

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Atlanta (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.

ESPN — Miami at Boston

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Knicks at LA Clippers

5 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Charlotte

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

11 a.m.

ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

Noon

NBC — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Portland

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Madrid: Singles Final

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, Walnut, Calif.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: April 2021 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News