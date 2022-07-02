Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Dodger Alumni at Laurel, noon
Legion: Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field
RODEO
NRA: Harlowton NRA Rodeo, Harlowton
PRCA: Home of Champions Rodeo, Red Lodge
PRCA: Livingston Roundup
PRCA: Cody (Wyo.) Stampede
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
11 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
8 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com