Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Legion: Dodger Alumni at Laurel, noon

Legion: Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field

RODEO

NRA: Harlowton NRA Rodeo, Harlowton

PRCA: Home of Champions Rodeo, Red Lodge

PRCA: Livingston Roundup

PRCA: Cody (Wyo.) Stampede

On TV 

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

11 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

8 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

