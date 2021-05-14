Local events
BULL RIDING
PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 7:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 3 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
TRACK
High school: Billings Central at Livingston Invitational, noon.
TENNIS
High school: Southeast B-C girls, at Belgrade
High school: Eastern B-C girls, at Baker
TRACK & FIELD
High school: 4B, at Laurel
High school: 5B, at Belgrade
High school: 6C, at Laurel
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
BULL RIDING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
5 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston or NY Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.
ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota