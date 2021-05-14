 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BULL RIDING

PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 7:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 3 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m. 

TRACK

High school: Billings Central at Livingston Invitational, noon.

TENNIS

High school: Southeast B-C girls, at Belgrade

High school: Eastern B-C girls, at Baker

TRACK & FIELD

High school: 4B, at Laurel

High school: 5B, at Belgrade

High school: 6C, at Laurel

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

BULL RIDING

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

5 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox 

5 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston or NY Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.

ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota

