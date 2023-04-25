Local Events
GOLF
College men and women: GNAC Championships, Day 2, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James
TENNIS
High school: Billings Skyview at Miles City, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview at Border Wars, 1 p.m., Sheridan, Wyoming
High school: Billings Central Invitational, 3:30 p.m., Billings West
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — East Carolina at NC State
5 p.m.
SECN — Louisville at Kentucky
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5
7 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
6 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5