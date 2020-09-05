 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Hamilton, noon

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Hamilton, 10 a.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: San Diego at Oakland, 2 p.m., FOX

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3 p.m., or Washington at Atlanta (5 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Texas at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: L.A. Angels at Houston or Arizona at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, 4:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Denver vs. LA. Clippers, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

College: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 11 a.m., ESPN

College: Middle Tennessee State at Army, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Southern Methodist at Texas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Arkansas State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, 5:30 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9 a.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

The Kentucky Derby: 12:30 p.m. (post time 5:01 p.m.), NBC

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1

MOTORSPORTS

IMSA: Grand Prix, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, 10 a.m., CBS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 10:30 a.m., NBC

NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, noon, FS1

IMSA: Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, Valour FC vs. Forge FC, first stage, 9:45 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, 10 a.m., ABC

NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, 11 a.m., CBS

UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 6 p.m., FOX

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Third round, 9 a.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

 

 

