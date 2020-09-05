Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Hamilton, noon
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Hamilton, 10 a.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: San Diego at Oakland, 2 p.m., FOX
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3 p.m., or Washington at Atlanta (5 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Texas at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: L.A. Angels at Houston or Arizona at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, 4:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Denver vs. LA. Clippers, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
FOOTBALL
College: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 11 a.m., ESPN
College: Middle Tennessee State at Army, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Southern Methodist at Texas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Arkansas State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, 5:30 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
The Kentucky Derby: 12:30 p.m. (post time 5:01 p.m.), NBC
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1
MOTORSPORTS
IMSA: Grand Prix, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, 10 a.m., CBS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 10:30 a.m., NBC
NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, noon, FS1
IMSA: Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, Valour FC vs. Forge FC, first stage, 9:45 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, 10 a.m., ABC
NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, 11 a.m., CBS
UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 6 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Third round, 9 a.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
