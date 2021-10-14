 Skip to main content
Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings City Meet, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College: Montana vs. Portland State, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FOX and NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Nashville

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals

 

