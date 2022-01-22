Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 2 p.m.
College women: Portland State at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College women: Northern Arizona at Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Lewistown at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Stacy Frey Memorial Meet, Great Falls High School, noon
WRESTLING
High school boys: Class AA Duals, Great Falls, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Class A Duals, Lewistown
High school girls: Lewistown Girls Tournament, Lewistown Civic Center, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Class B-C Duals, in Townsend
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
ESPN — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
FOX — Villanova at Georgetown
FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's
10:30 a.m.
USA — George Washington at Rhode Island
11 a.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Auburn
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
Noon
ESPN — Florida St. at Miami
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
ESPNU — Tulane at UCF
FS1 — Colorado St. at Air Force
12:30 p.m.
USA — St. Joseph's at VCU
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
USA — Richmond at La Salle
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — DePaul at Creighton
4 p.m.
SWX — Carroll at Montana Tech
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
ESPN — LSU at Tennessee
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Houston
ESPNU — Drake at N. Iowa
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Utah
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Wyoming
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount
9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
SWX — Carroll at Montana Tech
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Cleveland
NFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee
6 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN and Altitude — Montreal at Colorado
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com