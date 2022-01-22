 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m.

College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 2 p.m.

College women: Portland State at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Northern Arizona at Montana, 2 p.m.

College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Lewistown at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Lewistown at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Stacy Frey Memorial Meet, Great Falls High School, noon

WRESTLING

High school boys: Class AA Duals, Great Falls, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Class A Duals, Lewistown

High school girls: Lewistown Girls Tournament, Lewistown Civic Center, 10 a.m. 

High school boys: Class B-C Duals, in Townsend

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

ESPN — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

FOX — Villanova at Georgetown

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

10:30 a.m.

USA — George Washington at Rhode Island

11 a.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Auburn

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

Noon

ESPN — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at UCF

FS1 — Colorado St. at Air Force

12:30 p.m.

USA — St. Joseph's at VCU

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

USA — Richmond at La Salle

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Creighton

4 p.m.

SWX — Carroll at Montana Tech

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Houston

ESPNU — Drake at N. Iowa

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Utah

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Wyoming

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

SWX — Carroll at Montana Tech

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee

6 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m. 

NHLN — Philadelphia at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN and Altitude — Montreal at Colorado

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

