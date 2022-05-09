Local Events
SOFTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: City Meet field events, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (5 p.m.)
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Philadelphia at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4
People are also reading…
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina