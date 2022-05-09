 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

SOFTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: City Meet field events, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (5 p.m.)

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Philadelphia at Seattle 

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4

People are also reading…

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News