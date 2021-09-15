 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at South Dakota Mines, 4 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington

2 p.m.

ROOT — Boston at Seattle

MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

5 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2

8 p.m.

ROOT — MLS: Colorado at Portland

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Connecticut

On Radio and Internet

COLLEGE

Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com/kghl-sports

