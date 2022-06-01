 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier Range at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

5 p.m.

TNT and TRU — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — San Diego at St. Louis 

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Arizona 

5 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at NY Yankees

5 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, Glasgow, Scotland

FS1 — CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, London

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at New York

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com   

