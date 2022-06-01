Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier Range at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF
5 p.m.
TNT and TRU — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — San Diego at St. Louis
2 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Arizona
5 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at NY Yankees
5 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
6:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, Glasgow, Scotland
FS1 — CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, London
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at New York
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com