 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City Quad, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 5:30 p.m.

On TV  

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St at Rutgers

5 p.m.

People are also reading…

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Sioux Falls

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lazio

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Huntley Project at Roundup, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com or ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Huntley Project at Roundup, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News