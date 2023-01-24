Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Miles City Quad, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 5:30 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St at Rutgers
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Miami
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Austin at Sioux Falls
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lazio
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Huntley Project at Roundup, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com or ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Huntley Project at Roundup, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com