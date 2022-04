Local events

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Central Washington, 11 a.m. (2)

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Sioux City Bandits, 6:05 p.m.

GOLF

College women: MSU Billings at RJGA Palm Valley Classic, Goodyear, Ariz.

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Tournament of Champions, Turlock, Calif.

High school: Billings Senior at Missoula Big Sky, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, noon

High school: Livingston at Lockwood, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m. (girls at Castle Rock; boys at Skyview)

High school: Butte at Billings West, 10 a.m. (girls at Yellowstone Country Club; boys at Rose Park)

High school: Butte at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m. (girls at Castle Rock; boys at Skyview)

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m. (girls at Yellowstone Country Club; boys at Rose Park)

TRACK AND FIELD

College men: Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open, 2:30 p.m., at Lockwood High School (hammer starts at 10 a.m. at MSUB)

College women: Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open, 2:30 p.m., at Lockwood High School (hammer starts at 11 a.m. at MSUB)

High school: Class B Kick Off, 9 a.m., at Lockwood

High school: Billings Senior at Helena, 3:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — 3X3U National Championship: Day 2, New Orleans

4 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast)

TRU — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast)

6:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans

TNT — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast)

TRU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — WNIT Tournament: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Michigan Spring Game

GOLF

10 a.m.

NBC — Women's Amateur: The Augusta National, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — Florida at New Jersey

1 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Colorado

5 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Doubles Final

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Sioux City Bandits, 6:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0