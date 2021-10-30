Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Southern Utah at Montana, noon, Washington-Grizzly Stadium
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
High school: Class A first round playoffs, Libby at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Corban University, 1:30 p.m.
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Finals, Kalispell
SOCCER
College men: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, noon
High school girls: State A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 6 p.m.
College: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
College: Northern Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
Noon
ROOT — Southern Utah at Montana
1 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
2 p.m.
SWX — Northern Arizona at Idaho
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNU — Arizona at Southern California
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.
SWX — Montana Western at MSU-Northern (tape delay)
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CURLING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ROOT — Utah at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville
5 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
7 p.m.
Altitude — Minnesota at Colorado
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Southern Utah at Montana, noon, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A first round playoffs, Libby at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com