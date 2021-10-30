 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Southern Utah at Montana, noon, Washington-Grizzly Stadium

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

High school: Class A first round playoffs, Libby at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m. 

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Corban University, 1:30 p.m.

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Finals, Kalispell

SOCCER

College men: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, noon

High school girls: State A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 6 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

College: Northern Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. 

ABC — Texas at Baylor

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo

ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane

ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

Noon

ROOT — Southern Utah at Montana

1 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson

ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

FOX — Colorado at Oregon

2 p.m.

SWX — Northern Arizona at Idaho

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

ESPNU — Arizona at Southern California

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

SWX — Montana Western at MSU-Northern (tape delay) 

ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Utah

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CURLING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Chicago 

NHL HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville

5 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose

7 p.m.

Altitude — Minnesota at Colorado

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Southern Utah at Montana, noon, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

High school: Class A first round playoffs, Libby at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

