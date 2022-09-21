Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Shepherd Invitational, at Eaglerock Golf Course, 10 a.m.
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Oakland
MLBN — St. Louis at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati
7 p.m.
ESPN — Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com