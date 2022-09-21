 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Shepherd Invitational, at Eaglerock Golf Course, 10 a.m. 

On TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Oakland

MLBN — St. Louis at San Diego 

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

 

 

 

