Local events
GOLF
High school: Butte Invitational, 9 a.m., Fairmont Hot Springs
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
SOCCER
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Detroit at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
MLB: Atlanta at Washington or Kansas City at Cleveland, 4 p.m., MLBN
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona or San Francisco at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, 5 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Indiana vs. New York, 5 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
WNBA: Washington vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ACCN
NFL: Houston at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., NBC
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., SWX
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The ANA Inspiration, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Safeway Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The ANA Inspiration, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference final, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The ToyotaCare 250, 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's doubles final, 1 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Women's singles semifinals, 5 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Women's singles semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!