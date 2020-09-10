 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

GOLF

High school: Butte Invitational, 9 a.m., Fairmont Hot Springs

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

SOCCER

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Detroit at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

MLB: Atlanta at Washington or Kansas City at Cleveland, 4 p.m., MLBN

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona or San Francisco at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, 5 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Indiana vs. New York, 5 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

WNBA: Washington vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ACCN

NFL: Houston at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., NBC

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., SWX

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The ANA Inspiration, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Safeway Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The ANA Inspiration, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference final, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The ToyotaCare 250, 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Men's doubles final, 1 p.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Women's singles semifinals, 5 p.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Women's singles semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN

