Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 3, if necessary, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen

SOCCER

College women: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m, Amend Park

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Providence vs. Montana Western, 5 p.m.; Carroll at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Savannah St. at Benedict

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — High Point at NC State

5 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

5 p.m.

FOX — Oakland at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — LA Chargers at Kansas City

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 3

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 3, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com