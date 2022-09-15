Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 3, if necessary, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen
SOCCER
College women: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m, Amend Park
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Lockwood at Livingston, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Providence vs. Montana Western, 5 p.m.; Carroll at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Savannah St. at Benedict
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at California
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford
4 p.m.
ACCN — High Point at NC State
5 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
5 p.m.
FOX — Oakland at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — LA Chargers at Kansas City
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 3
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 3, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com