Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys and girls: State AA, at Butte Civic Center

High school boys and girls: State A, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

High school boys and girls: State B at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

High school boys and girls: State C at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 2 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

12:30 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

5 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, Miami

7 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

8 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo

9 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: UMass at Vermont, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

11 a.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. VCU, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: Fordham vs. Dayton, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN - Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan, Semifinal

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Minnesota, Semifinal

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Noon

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

10:55 a.m.

ABC — Detroit at Boston

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Toronto

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

XFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FX — Houston at Orlando

8 p.m.

FX — San Antonio at Seattle

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central boys and girls games at the State A Tournament, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Laurel girls at the State A tournament and Big Timber girls at the State B Tournament, 99.3 FM

High school: All Billings West boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: All Billings Skyview boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school: All Huntley Project girls at the State B Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com