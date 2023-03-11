Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: State AA, at Butte Civic Center
High school boys and girls: State A, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
High school boys and girls: State B at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena
High school boys and girls: State C at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 2 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
People are also reading…
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami
12:30 p.m.
FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix
5 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, Miami
7 p.m.
FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix
8 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo
9 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — America East Tournament: UMass at Vermont, Championship
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.
11 a.m.
CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. VCU, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten Tournament: Fordham vs. Dayton, Semifinal, Chicago
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN - Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan, Semifinal
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Minnesota, Semifinal
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Noon
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.
2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
10:55 a.m.
ABC — Detroit at Boston
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Toronto
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — The American Rodeo: Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FX — Houston at Orlando
8 p.m.
FX — San Antonio at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central boys and girls games at the State A Tournament, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Laurel girls at the State A tournament and Big Timber girls at the State B Tournament, 99.3 FM
High school: All Billings West boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: All Billings Skyview boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school: All Huntley Project girls at the State B Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com