Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled   

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 11 a.m., TBS

MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB: San Diego at Seattle, 2:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Seattle at San Diego or Texas at L.A. Angels, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN

WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC

NBA: Western Conference Finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 2 p.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

GT World Challenge: Circuit of the America, noon, CBSSN

MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, 2 p.m., FS1

DTM: The Nuburgring Sprint, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m., FOX

NFL: Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:30 p.m. CBS

NFL: New England at Seattle, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

The U.S. Open: final round, 8 a.m., GOLF

The U.S. Open: final round, 10 a.m., NBC

PGA Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, final round, 6 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

College women: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ACCN

College women: Louisville at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACCN

College women: South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN

NFL: Premier: Burnley at Leicester City, noon, NBCSN

College women: Virginia at Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCN

College women: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN

College women: Wake Forest at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

 

 

 

