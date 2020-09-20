Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 11 a.m., TBS
MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB: San Diego at Seattle, 2:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Seattle at San Diego or Texas at L.A. Angels, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC
NBA: Western Conference Finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 2 p.m., CBSSN
MOTORSPORTS
GT World Challenge: Circuit of the America, noon, CBSSN
MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, 2 p.m., FS1
DTM: The Nuburgring Sprint, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Denver at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m., FOX
NFL: Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:30 p.m. CBS
NFL: New England at Seattle, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
The U.S. Open: final round, 8 a.m., GOLF
The U.S. Open: final round, 10 a.m., NBC
PGA Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, final round, 6 p.m. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
College women: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ACCN
College women: Louisville at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACCN
College women: South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
NFL: Premier: Burnley at Leicester City, noon, NBCSN
College women: Virginia at Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCN
College women: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN
College women: Wake Forest at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN
