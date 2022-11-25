 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State vs. UNC Greensboro, 2:30 p.m., at Montreal, Canada

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dakota State, Dickinson, North Dakota, 5 p.m.

College men: MSU Billings at South Dakota Mines, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana State vs. Abilene Christian, Denton, Texas, 4 p.m.

College women: Montana vs. Wichita State, Los Angeles, 4:30 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings vs. Salem, Fairbanks, Alaska, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.

On TV

People are also reading…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

SECN — Colorado at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati

CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan

1 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

1:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at North Carolina

CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Florida St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Boston

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Noon

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: UNC Greensboro at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest upsets in World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News