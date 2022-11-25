Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State vs. UNC Greensboro, 2:30 p.m., at Montreal, Canada
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dakota State, Dickinson, North Dakota, 5 p.m.
College men: MSU Billings at South Dakota Mines, 6 p.m.
College women: Montana State vs. Abilene Christian, Denton, Texas, 4 p.m.
College women: Montana vs. Wichita State, Los Angeles, 4:30 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings vs. Salem, Fairbanks, Alaska, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 a.m.
BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul
11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
SECN — Colorado at Tennessee
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati
CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan
1 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona
1:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at North Carolina
CBS — Arkansas at Missouri
CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at California
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Florida St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Boston
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Noon
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: UNC Greensboro at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com