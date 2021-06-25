Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Legion: Laurel vs. Livingston, at Helena, 3 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field, TBD
MOTORCYCLE RACING
Nitro National Pro Hilclimb, 10 a.m., Columbus
RODEO
PRCA: Fort Benton Summer Celebration, Fort Benton
PRCA: Little Big Horn Stampede, Hardin
NRA/NWRA: Polson, Big Timber
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring
4 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
FS2 — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston or Baltimore at Toronto
6 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Ogden at Missoula
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Boise, 7:15 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com