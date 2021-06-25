 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Legion: Laurel vs. Livingston, at Helena, 3 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field, TBD

MOTORCYCLE RACING

Nitro National Pro Hilclimb, 10 a.m., Columbus

RODEO

PRCA: Fort Benton Summer Celebration, Fort Benton

PRCA: Little Big Horn Stampede, Hardin

NRA/NWRA: Polson, Big Timber

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring

4 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico

7 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston or Baltimore at Toronto

6 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Ogden at Missoula

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Boise, 7:15 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News