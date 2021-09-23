 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: Eastern AA, first round, 10 a.m., Eagle Falls Country Club (Great Falls)

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Billings Central 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m. 

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 5 p.m. 

High school girls: Lockwood at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings at Alaska, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 7 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Kalispell Flathead at Missoula Hellgate

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1)

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels

NFL FOOTBALL

6:20 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at Houston

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination

 

