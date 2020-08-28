Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Frenchtown at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 9 a.m.
IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, hot laps at 6 p.m., with racing at 7:25 p.m.
FREESTYLE MOTORSPORTS
"Big Air Bash 2020", 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Cleveland at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1
MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angles or San Francisco at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, TBD
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, TBD
WNBA: Los Angles vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA: Washington vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school: St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), 5 p.m., ESPN
High school: Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
WTA: The Western and Southern Open, semifinals, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, doubles semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and internet
FOOTBALL
High school: East Helena JV at Lockwood JV, 6:45 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and TheMighty790.com
High school: Red Lodge at Big Timber, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)
