Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Frenchtown at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 9 a.m. 

IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, hot laps at 6 p.m., with racing at 7:25 p.m. 

FREESTYLE MOTORSPORTS

"Big Air Bash 2020", 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Cleveland at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angles or San Francisco at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:30 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, TBD

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, TBD

WNBA: Los Angles vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA: Washington vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school: St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), 5 p.m., ESPN

High school: Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), 8 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

WTA: The Western and Southern Open, semifinals, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, doubles semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

On radio and internet

FOOTBALL

High school: East Helena JV at Lockwood JV, 6:45 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and TheMighty790.com

High school: Red Lodge at Big Timber, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)

