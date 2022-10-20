 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Laurel at Havre, 6 p.m.

RODEO

NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOCCER

College women: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

High school: High school: Laurel at Havre, 6 p.m., fm99mtn.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Shepherd at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

