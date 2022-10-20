Local Events
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Laurel at Havre, 6 p.m.
RODEO
NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOCCER
College women: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
High school: High school: Laurel at Havre, 6 p.m., fm99mtn.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Shepherd at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com