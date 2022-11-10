Local Events
VOLLEYBALL
College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Radford at Notre Dame
FS2 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana
7 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com