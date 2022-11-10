 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

VOLLEYBALL

College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 7 p.m. 

High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Radford at Notre Dame

FS2 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana

7 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com

