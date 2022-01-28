 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Laurel at Lewistown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Laurel at Lewistown, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Butte Invitational, Butte YMCA

WRESTLING

High school: Lockwood Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school: Malta Mixer

On TV

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Harvard

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Toledo

ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at DePaul

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte

6 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Memphis

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers

6:30 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Chicago

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m.,  KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

