On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., FS1
MLB: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLBN
MLB: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA: Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 4 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 5:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN
