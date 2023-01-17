 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Glendive at Lockwood, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Glendive at Lockwood, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Skyview at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

CHL HOCKEY

10 a.m.

NHLN — Leg 2: Frolunda Gothenburg at Lulea Hockey

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Leg 2: Tappara Tampere at EV Zug

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

8 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet 

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM)

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com and ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

 

 

