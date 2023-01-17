Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Glendive at Lockwood, 6:30 p.m.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Glendive at Lockwood, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Billings Skyview at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
CHL HOCKEY
10 a.m.
NHLN — Leg 2: Frolunda Gothenburg at Lulea Hockey
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Leg 2: Tappara Tampere at EV Zug
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton
ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont
ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne
WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
8 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM)
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com and ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com