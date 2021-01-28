Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana at Montana State, 5 p.m.
College men: Wyoming at San Diego State, 3 p.m.
College women: San Diego State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings West and Billings Skyview vs. Miles City at Billings Senior Auxiliary Gym, 5:30 p.m.
On TV
MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California
FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop
FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
FS1 — California at Arizona State
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Maryland
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
5 p.m.
SWX — Montana at Montana State
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Houston
8 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ALTITUDE — San Jose at Colorado
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Hardin JV at Lockwood JV, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and www.Mighty790.com
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com