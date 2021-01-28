 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana at Montana State, 5 p.m.

College men: Wyoming at San Diego State, 3 p.m.

College women: San Diego State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings West and Billings Skyview vs. Miles City at Billings Senior Auxiliary Gym, 5:30 p.m.

On TV

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California

FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop

FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN — Houston at Tulane

ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State

FS1 — California at Arizona State

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

5 p.m.

SWX — Montana at Montana State

ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

BTN — Ohio State at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Houston

8 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ALTITUDE — San Jose at Colorado

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Hardin JV at Lockwood JV, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and www.Mighty790.com

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com

