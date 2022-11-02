 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Eastern A at Sidney

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

GOLF

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

On Radio and Internet

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Lockwood vs. Miles City at Sidney, 6:45 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News