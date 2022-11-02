Local Events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Eastern A at Sidney
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
GOLF
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Cleveland
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Lockwood vs. Miles City at Sidney, 6:45 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com