Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at Carroll College, 4 p.m.

College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College women: Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 2 p.m.

College women: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview 4 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Sidney at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Sidney at Laurel, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, FCS Championship, 10 a.m., Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

SWIMMING

High school: Butte Invitational

WRESTLING

High school: Tom LeProwse Invitational, Bozeman, 10 a.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

7:30 a.m.

SWX — Bobcat Insider

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

CBS — Wichita St. at Houston

ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

FOX — UConn at Seton Hall

FS1 — St. John's at Providence

USA — Dayton at George Washington

11 a.m.

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

CBS — Texas at Oklahoma St.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

USA — VCU at La Salle

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

CBS — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

ESPNU — South Florida at Tulane

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Missouri St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Duke

CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico

ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn

ESPNU — Louisville at Florida St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal) at BYU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Indiana

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Kansas City at Denver

ESPN — Kansas City at Denver

6:15 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Philadelphia

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Dallas

5 p.m.

NHLN and Altitude— Toronto at Colorado

8 p.m.

ROOT — Chicago at Vegas

TENNIS

9 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Final; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Finals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview 4 p.m., kurlradio.com

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, FCS Championship, 10 a.m., (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

