Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at Carroll College, 4 p.m.
College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College women: Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 2 p.m.
College women: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview 4 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Sidney at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Sidney at Laurel, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, FCS Championship, 10 a.m., Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
SWIMMING
High school: Butte Invitational
WRESTLING
High school: Tom LeProwse Invitational, Bozeman, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
7:30 a.m.
SWX — Bobcat Insider
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
CBS — Wichita St. at Houston
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
FOX — UConn at Seton Hall
FS1 — St. John's at Providence
USA — Dayton at George Washington
11 a.m.
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
Noon
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
CBS — Texas at Oklahoma St.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson
FS1 — Villanova at DePaul
USA — VCU at La Salle
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
CBS — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
ESPNU — South Florida at Tulane
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — N. Iowa at Missouri St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Duke
CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico
ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn
ESPNU — Louisville at Florida St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ROOT — Utah at Indiana
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Kansas City at Denver
ESPN — Kansas City at Denver
6:15 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Philadelphia
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Dallas
5 p.m.
NHLN and Altitude— Toronto at Colorado
8 p.m.
ROOT — Chicago at Vegas
TENNIS
9 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Final; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Finals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview 4 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, FCS Championship, 10 a.m., (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com