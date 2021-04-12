 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park (boys) and Yellowstone Country Club (girls)

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Boston at Minnesota

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion

1:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

11 a.m. 

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

 

