Local events
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park (boys) and Yellowstone Country Club (girls)
On TV
COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Boston at Minnesota
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion
1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
