Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Billings Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 

3 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Miami 

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at LA Angels 

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

