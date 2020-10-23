 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Class A and Class B state meets, at Kalispell

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Game 3, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m., FOX

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Zozo Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

FOOTBALL

College: Tulsa at South Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX

SOCCER

College women: Texas at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and krulradio.com

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m., KMXE (fm99mtn.com Stream 2)

High school: Shepherd at Red Lodge, KMXE (99.3 FM) 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News