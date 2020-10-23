Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Class A and Class B state meets, at Kalispell
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Game 3, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m., FOX
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Zozo Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
FOOTBALL
College: Tulsa at South Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX
SOCCER
College women: Texas at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and krulradio.com
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m., KMXE (fm99mtn.com Stream 2)
High school: Shepherd at Red Lodge, KMXE (99.3 FM)
