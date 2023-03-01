Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys and girls: Southern C at Lockwood
High school girls: Eastern C at Wolf Point
GOLF
College men: MSU Billings at Battle in the Desert, Day 3, in La Quinta, Calif.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
CBSSN — DePaul at UConn
ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Texas at TCU
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
SECN — Missouri at LSU
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
NOON
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Minnesota, First Round, Minneapolis
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, First Round, Minneapolis
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Bowling Green
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Boston College, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS AND GIRLS)
10 a.m.
SWX — State B: Raw Footage
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Boston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:05 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Nantes, Quarterfinal
12:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Annecy at Marseille, Quarterfinal
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: All Southern B tourney games with Shepherd and Huntley Project, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com