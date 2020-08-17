× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 3 a.m., FS1

BASEBALL

MLB: Boston at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: San Diego at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB: Oakland at Arizona OR Seattle at LA Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., ESPN

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN