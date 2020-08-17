You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Guide

Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 3 a.m., FS1

BASEBALL

MLB: Boston at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: San Diego at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB: Oakland at Arizona OR Seattle at LA Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., ESPN

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 4 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EUFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Semifinal, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN

