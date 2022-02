Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.

College men: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College women: Southern Utah at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City at Lockwood, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: 2B District Tournament, Glasgow

High school: 3B District Tournament, Colstrip

High school: 4B District Tournament, Columbus

High school: 5B District Tournament, Belgrade

High school: 2C District Tournament, Sidney

High school: 4C District Tournament, Miles City

High school: 6C District Tournament, Red Lodge

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

SWX —Eastern Washington at Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

FOX — Xavier at UConn

10:30 a.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

11 a.m.

CBS — Alabama at Kentucky

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Colgate

Noon

ESPN — Auburn at Florida

ESPN2 — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

NBATV — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

TNT — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Davidson

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

ESPN — Tennessee at Arkansas

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FOX — Georgetown at Villanova

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Florida St. at Duke

ESPN2 — Drake at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

PAC-12N — Utah at California

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

4:30 p.m.

SWX — Eastern Washington at Idaho

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary's (Cal)

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Toronto

On Radio and TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Southern Utah, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

