Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Bozeman Bucks at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field
Lovell, Wyo., at Laurel Dodgers (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
BOXING
Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN
