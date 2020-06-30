Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Bozeman Bucks at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field

Lovell, Wyo., at Laurel Dodgers (2), 5 p.m.

On TV

BOXING

Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News