Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana vs. Prairie View A&M, 10:50 a.m.
College men: Northwest Indian College at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Menlo College, Chandler, Ariz., 2 p.m.
College men: MSU Billings vs. Missouri S&T, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
College women: Montana State vs. LSU, 10 p.m., at Kihei, Hawaii
College women: MSU Billings vs. Lubbock Christian, Las Vegas, 6:45 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Class A Tip-Off, at Lockwood
High school boys: Helena at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Frenchtown at Lockwood, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Helena, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Frenchtown at Lockwood, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: FCS semifinals, Montana State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys & girls: Great Falls CMR Holiday Tournament
High school boys: Huntley Project Duals, 8:30 a.m.
RODEO
Chase Hawks Memorial Roughstock Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SWIMMING
High school: Great Falls Relays, noon, Great Falls High
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas
10:30 a.m.
FOX — Providence at Seton Hall
11 a.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh
CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
Noon
BTN — DePaul at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia
1 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York
SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois
CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph's
3 p.m.
SECN — Temple at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at BYU
4:15 p.m.
BTN — Davidson at Purdue
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis
FS1 — UConn at Butler
SECN — Winthrop at LSU
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, Chicago
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon
6:30 p.m.
BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston
10 a.m.
ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta
11 a.m.
CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.
ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas
1:30 p.m.
ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Texas, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City
7 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota
2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland
6:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Boston
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Washington
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena Capital, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Helena at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Columbus at Shepherd, 4 p.m. boys, followed by the girls game, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school: Lame Deer at Red Lodge, 6 p.m. girls, followed by the boys game, 99.3 FM
FOOTBALL
College: FCS semifinals, Montana State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com