Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana vs. Prairie View A&M, 10:50 a.m.

College men: Northwest Indian College at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Menlo College, Chandler, Ariz., 2 p.m.

College men: MSU Billings vs. Missouri S&T, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

College women: Montana State vs. LSU, 10 p.m., at Kihei, Hawaii

College women: MSU Billings vs. Lubbock Christian, Las Vegas, 6:45 p.m.

High school boys and girls: Class A Tip-Off, at Lockwood

High school boys: Helena at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Frenchtown at Lockwood, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Helena, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Frenchtown at Lockwood, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: FCS semifinals, Montana State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys & girls: Great Falls CMR Holiday Tournament

High school boys: Huntley Project Duals, 8:30 a.m.

RODEO

Chase Hawks Memorial Roughstock Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SWIMMING

High school: Great Falls Relays, noon, Great Falls High

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

10:30 a.m.

FOX — Providence at Seton Hall

11 a.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh

CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

Noon

BTN — DePaul at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia

1 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York

SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois

CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph's

3 p.m.

SECN — Temple at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at BYU

4:15 p.m.

BTN — Davidson at Purdue

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis

FS1 — UConn at Butler

SECN — Winthrop at LSU

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, Chicago

PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston

10 a.m.

ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta

11 a.m.

CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.

ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas

1:30 p.m.

ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Texas, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City

7 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.

NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland

6:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Boston

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Washington

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena Capital, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Helena at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., kurlradio.com

High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Columbus at Shepherd, 4 p.m. boys, followed by the girls game, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school: Lame Deer at Red Lodge, 6 p.m. girls, followed by the boys game, 99.3 FM

FOOTBALL

College: FCS semifinals, Montana State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com