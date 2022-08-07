Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 1:05 p.m.
Legion: Class A Regional Tournament, Price, Utah
Legion: AA Regional Tournament, Gillette, Wyo.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: The Warm Up Flat Track Under The Lights, practice 3:30 p.m., races at 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Menholt Classic, qualifying at 10 a.m., eliminations at 1:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
FITNESS
11 a.m.
CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
10 a.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
BULL RIDING
10 a.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com