Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 1:05 p.m.

Legion: Class A Regional Tournament, Price, Utah

Legion: AA Regional Tournament, Gillette, Wyo.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: The Warm Up Flat Track Under The Lights, practice 3:30 p.m., races at 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Menholt Classic, qualifying at 10 a.m., eliminations at 1:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

FITNESS

11 a.m.

CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

10 a.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

BULL RIDING

10 a.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com