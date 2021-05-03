Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, Central Park, 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at Minnesota
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — Baltimore at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at San Jose
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!