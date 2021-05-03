 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, Central Park, 5 p.m. 

On TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at Minnesota

8:10 p.m.

ROOT — Baltimore at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at San Jose

