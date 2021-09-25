Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Lockwood 7 on 7, noon
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.
College: Cal Poly at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium
College: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain at Northwest (Wash.), 12:30 p.m.
College women: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, noon
College women: Rocky Mountain at Northwest (Wash.), 3 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 6 p.m.
College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.
College: Montana State Billings at Alaska Fairbanks, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Texas
ACCN — Richmond at Virginia Tech
BTN — Villanova at Penn St.
CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Army
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Missouri at Boston College
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Minnesota
FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago
FS1 — SMU at TCU
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
1 p.m.
SWX — Cal Poly at Montana
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Rutgers at Michigan
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
CBS — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas
CBSSN — Wyoming at UConn
ESPN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisville at Florida St.
ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis
FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor
FS1 — Colorado St. at Iowa
2 p.m.
ACCN — Kansas at Duke
SECN — Georgia St. at Auburn
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
5 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
ESPN2 — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPNU — Navy at Houston
FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.
SWX — Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern (tape delay)
5:30 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
BTN — Akron at Ohio St.
SECN — Southern Miss. at Alabama
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at W. Kentucky
FS2 — FAU at Air Force
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington
8:15
ESPN2 — South Florida at BYU
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPNU — Colorado at Arizona St.
FS1 — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
GOLF
7 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland
8 p.m.
FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego
7 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at LA Angels
8 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Cal Poly at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
College: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m., ESPN+, or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com