Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Lockwood 7 on 7, noon

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

College: Cal Poly at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium

College: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at Northwest (Wash.), 12:30 p.m.

College women: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, noon

College women: Rocky Mountain at Northwest (Wash.), 3 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 6 p.m.

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings at Alaska Fairbanks, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. 

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

ACCN — Richmond at Virginia Tech

BTN — Villanova at Penn St.

CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Army

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Boston College

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Minnesota

FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago

FS1 — SMU at TCU

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

1 p.m.

SWX — Cal Poly at Montana

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Rutgers at Michigan

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

CBS — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas

CBSSN — Wyoming at UConn

ESPN — Clemson at NC State

ESPN2 — Louisville at Florida St.

ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis

FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor

FS1 — Colorado St. at Iowa

2 p.m.

ACCN — Kansas at Duke

SECN — Georgia St. at Auburn

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

ESPN2 — Kentucky at South Carolina

ESPNU — Navy at Houston

FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.

SWX — Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern (tape delay) 

5:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

BTN — Akron at Ohio St.

SECN — Southern Miss. at Alabama

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at W. Kentucky

FS2 — FAU at Air Force

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

8:15

ESPN2 — South Florida at BYU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPNU — Colorado at Arizona St.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

7 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland

8 p.m.

FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego

7 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at LA Angels

8 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session

On Radio and Internet 

FOOTBALL

College: Cal Poly at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

College: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m., ESPN+, or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

 

