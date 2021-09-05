 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

RODEO

PRCA: Dillon Jaycees "Montana's Biggest Weekend," Dillon

NRA/NWRA: Helmville

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 1 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)

9 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

11 a.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

2 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Boston

2 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona

ROOT — Seattle at Arizona 

5 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:50 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica

6 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

