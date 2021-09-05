Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
RODEO
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees "Montana's Biggest Weekend," Dillon
NRA/NWRA: Helmville
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)
9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
11 a.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOXING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis
6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
2 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Boston
2 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona
ROOT — Seattle at Arizona
5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:50 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica
6 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com