 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

PRCA: McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo, Circle

PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell

On TV  

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Colorado

People are also reading…

5 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

SECN — Florida St. at South Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — New Mexico St. at Oregon

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iowa at UCLA

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee 

5 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees 

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Chicago at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — 2022 MLR Draft

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

NBATV — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1  

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News