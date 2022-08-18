Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
PRCA: McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo, Circle
PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell
On TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Colorado
People are also reading…
5 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
SECN — Florida St. at South Carolina
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — New Mexico St. at Oregon
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Iowa at UCLA
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Chicago at Seattle
RUGBY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — 2022 MLR Draft
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1
NBATV — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com